Newport: Bus almost hits girl, 7, after running red light
A seven-year-girl had a frightening near miss when a bus went straight through a red light and almost hit her.
Courtney was waiting at a crossing on Newport's Somerton Road with mum Tracy Flynn on 13 October.
CCTV footage from a nearby house shows her starting to cross the road when the green man came on, but quickly turned around to avoid the bus.
Newport Transport said it was taking the matter seriously and was "fully assisting" the police investigation.
Ms Flynn, who was walking Courtney home from school, said she spotted the bus and tried to grab her daughter's hood as she walked into the road, but missed, so shouted her name.
The mother-of-two said the bus started slowing down when the male driver saw them on the crossing but accelerated through the lights after Courtney jumped back, with the driver making no attempt to apologise.
"He just looked straight ahead and kept going. He upped his speed to get away from us."
"When she goes to the lights now she is wary and is always checking for the number 44 bus because that was a 44," Ms Flynn said.
"I would like the driver to be suspended, at least until the investigation is over. It might not be the first time it has happened.
"We would not want a parent to lose a child or loved one."
Newport Transport said: "This is subject to a police investigation which the company is fully assisting with.
"Newport Transport takes these incidents extremely seriously and the company has also launched a full investigation."