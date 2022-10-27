Vale of Clwyd MP James Davies appointed minister to Wales Office
Vale of Clwyd MP James Davies has been appointed a minister to the Wales Office.
Mr Davies replaces David TC Davies who was promoted to Welsh Secretary earlier this week.
Meanwhile the MP for Brecon and Radnorshire, Fay Jones, has been appointed assistant government whip.
Ms Jones will be responsible for ensuring party members vote with the government.
She will be working alongside former Welsh Secretary Simon Hart who was promoted to chief whip on Monday.
Both appointments come as Rishi Sunak continues to form his government since becoming prime minister on Monday.
Dr Davies was first elected to the Vale of Clwyd in 2015 but lost his seat in the 2017 general election.
He returned to parliament in 2019.