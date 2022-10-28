Steam train and car crash at Snowdonia level crossing
A steam train and a car have crashed at a level crossing in Snowdonia, with emergency services at the scene.
It happened near Cwmcloch Isaf on Caernarfon Road, Beddgelert, Gwynedd, on Friday at about 11:30 BST.
North Wales Police officers are at the scene as well as other emergency services workers dealing with the incident.
One person has been taken to hospital, and people have been urged to avoid the area.
The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed it was called to the scene and supported by the air ambulance, adding: "One patient was conveyed by road to Ysbyty Gwynedd Hospital for further treatment."