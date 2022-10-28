World Cup: Joe Allen's former head teacher 'proud' of player
- Published
He's been dubbed the Welsh Xavi and the Pembrokeshire Pirlo, but now Joe Allen's supporters in west Wales, and further afield, are praying the influential midfielder will be fit for the World Cup in Qatar.
The 32-year-old is a vital part of Robert Page's squad, but has been suffering from a hamstring injury.
After being educated in Welsh at Narberth Primary School, Allen moved to Ysgol y Preseli in Crymych.
His former head teacher, Mike Davies, remembers the first time he saw the youngster and said he was "very proud" of all he has achieved.
He said: "I met Joe when he came up to for one of our transition days and one of the sixth formers ran up to my office and said 'sir you've got to come down to the tennis courts right now because there is a young lad here and he's dribbling around everybody.'"
While in Year 7 and 8 at Ysgol y Preseli, Allen captained the school's side at an international tournament in Brittany and "stood out," said Mr Davies.
"There were so many scouts from all over Europe who had come to see us just to ask about this little lad from Pembrokeshire. We were able to tell them he was already linked to Swansea City.
"He made his mark on that competition, as did Thierry Henry and Petr Cech."
A mural of Allen has recently been painted on the walls of the Farmers' Arms in Narberth and was organised by Mentrau Iaith Cymru, a national organisation that supports Welsh language initiatives with the aim of promoting the language during the World Cup.
The artwork of Allen was painted by graffiti artist Lloyd Roberts, who described the prospect of painting it as "terrifying".
He said: "I'd only just started marking it out and people were telling me his parents live just round the corner!
"They came down in the afternoon for a chat. It went well. They're happy with how it looks."
Mr Davies, now retired, is also a football commentator for Sgorio on S4C, and said it was vital his former pupil was fit to play in Qatar.
"He is absolutely key. He breaks up the play. He intercepts the opposition passes. He sets up the first line of attack.
"There's nobody else in the squad who can do that job as well as Joe does."
Rhydian Wyn, a fellow pupil at Ysgol y Preseli, now lives in Doha, Qatar.
He said his schoolfriend was an "integral part of the team" and hoped he would be fit for the visit to his adopted home.
"We all have everything crossed that he will be fully fit for that first game against the United States.
"I don't think Wales as a unit tick as well without Joe in midfield. Nobody can come in and do the job he does as efficiently.
"He's up there as one of the top two or three most crucial players for Wales if we're to have any chance of succeeding in the World Cup."
He added that the atmosphere in Qatar is building before Wales' historic visit next month.
"The country is absolutely buzzing at the moment. There was lull of the summer due to the hot weather, but anticipation has ramped up. It's all systems go."
Mr Davies admits that he never thought a former pupil would make it to a World Cup, adding that he was especially proud of Allen's willingness to speak Welsh.
"He is the role model to follow," he said.
"He's a very proud Welshman, comes from a non Welsh-speaking background, but always available to do Welsh interviews. He speaks very maturely."