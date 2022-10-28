Ebbw Vale: Man wrecked police car by reversing into it twice
- Published
An unlicensed driver wrote off a police car by reversing a Ford Transit into it twice.
Dino Price, 22, of Wentloog Road, Rumney, admitted dangerous driving, affray and driving without a licence or insurance in Oak Street, Ebbw Vale, on 30 August.
Newport Crown Court heard he had backed his flatbed vehicle into a Seat Leon police car.
Price also admitted threatening officers and damaging an Audi Q5.
The court heard Price was driving the Transit without a licence or insurance and that his behaviour was "fairly exceptional".
The judge said: "The way he reversed back, and reversed back again is quite frightening."
The court heard Price had no previous convictions and had been using cocaine due to a deterioration in his mental health.
Price caused tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage, the court was told.
Price, who will be sentenced next month, was told jail was "highly likely".