Bury Port: Retired teacher died of fractured skull, inquest hears
- Published
A 75-year-old retired teacher died from a fractured skull in an alleged assault in Carmarthenshire last month.
Peter Ormerod died in hospital days after an incident on Station Road in Burry Port on 24 September.
An inquest in Llanelli heard he suffered a "traumatic head injury" at the scene, according to a police report.
Hywel David Williams, 39, of Grangetown in Cardiff, appeared in court earlier this week charged with manslaughter.
Mr Ormerod, a former maths teacher, was taken to the intensive care unit at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, but died four days later.
Assistant coroner Mark Layton said pathologist Dr Richard Jones had given a provisional cause of death as a blunt force head injury involving several skull fractures and cerebral contusions.
Mr Layton adjourned the inquest to a date to be set following the conclusion of legal proceedings.
Hywel Williams, who denies manslaughter, is due to face trial next July.