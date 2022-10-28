Port Talbot cyclist killed in crash had heart of gold, says partner
- Published
A cyclist who was killed in a crash with a car in Port Talbot "had a heart of gold", his partner has said.
Michael Blake, 38, who lived in Taibach, died following the collision near the junction of Cwmavon Road and London Row on Thursday morning.
A 33-year-old man from Maesteg was arrested and released while the South Wales Police investigation continues.
Mr Blake's partner Michelle said: "Michael had a great personality and would do absolutely anything for me."
She added that Mr Blake, originally from Newport, loved the outdoors, fishing, camping and cycling.
"He'll be sorely missed by all of his family, his children, grand-children, step-children, mum, sisters, nieces and nephews and so many of his friends in the community," said Michelle in a statement.
"He has left a hole in all our hearts that simply can never be filled.
"I would like to take this opportunity to thank anyone who tried to help Michael at the scene, including those who stopped to provide first-aid."
South Wales Police has appealed for any information about the collision that happened about 06:40 BST involving a beige Vauxhall Astra.