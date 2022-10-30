Would you pay for dog walking to tackle poo problems?
Could designated dog walking fields be the answer to complaints about canine poo?
There are plans for one such area in Newport, and neighbouring Caerphilly has already approved a similar proposal.
Both councils have banned dogs from marked sports pitches and children's play areas.
Dog walkers using the proposed site off Chepstow Road in Newport would have to book and pay for a slot.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the plans say it would "provide a pleasant and secure area where customers can exercise and train their dog(s), whilst benefitting from physical exercise themselves and boosting mental wellbeing".
One part-time employee is proposed to run it and the application form states that it would be rented out on an hourly basis.
Visitors will be able to book a slot between 6am - 9pm in the summer, and between 7am - 7pm in winter, seven days a week.
It adds that arrangements will be made for waste collection to be completed by a specialist dog waste removal company.
The land is currently used for agricultural purposes and, according to the plans, it would remain largely the same with the addition of three to four car parking spaces and a perimeter fence.
If approved, livestock would not be kept in the field at any point during the year.
A decision is expected to be made under delegated powers by the council's planning officers.
In July, councillors voted for the dog ban in certain areas.
The rules also stated that all owners must keep dogs on leads in all council-owned cemeteries, and they must pick up their pet's waste on all public land.
A consultation on the new rules found that 58% of 335 respondents were in favour of banning dogs from sports pitches.
In September, a similar application for a dog walking area was approved by Caerphilly council.