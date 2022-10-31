Halloween and Bonfire Night: Tips on how to stay safe
It's the time of year when ghosts and witches come knocking in the hope of getting handfuls of sweets.
Now Covid restrictions have eased many children (and adults) will head out trick or treating this Halloween.
But emergency services have warned the events could be a "recipe for disaster" and are urging parents to keep a close eye on children to keep them safe.
Firefighters and police have issued warnings on everything from pumpkin carving, to checking sweets for allergies, and have pledged to clamp down on anti-social behaviour.
Here's some advice from the emergency services on how to stay secure this Halloween and Bonfire Night.
Clampdown on tricks and anti-social behaviour
Heading out trick or treating or to firework displays can be fun, but not for everyone.
South Wales Police said that some see the events as an excuse to act in an "anti-social manner" which can leave other people feeling "intimidated".
Last year the force experienced more than 2,000 extra calls on 31 October and a further 2,200-plus on 5 November.
Forces said officers across the country would be working together to reduce incidents of anti-social behaviour and to remind people of the consequences of their actions.
How to keep children safe
As soon as they have jumped into their outfit, children can quite literally turn into little monsters as they enjoy their spooky celebrations.
But dark nights combined with bad weather can easily make children more vulnerable to accidents.
North Wales Police said young children should always go trick or treating with an appropriate adult and stay in areas that are well-lit with street lamps. Have you thought about carrying a torch or making your costume reflective so you stay visible to others and motorists?
The force also advises children to never go into a stranger's house, and to plan your route to know where you are at all times.
Halloween costumes
No matter how much you think your outfit is in the running for best dressed, if your costume doesn't have a CE mark on it, fire services recommend you swap it for one that does.
Mid and West Fire and Rescue Service call this "vitally important".
"There is an added risk due to the traditional use of candles during Halloween, where it can be all too easy for a costume to ignite."
'Consider alternatives to candles'
This might be a consideration for everyone given the energy price hikes at the moment.
Naked flames pose a danger any time of the year, but the risk of fire is "heightened dramatically" with hanging decorations and costumes made out of material that is highly flammable during this spooky season.
The three fire services in Wales recommend using flameless battery-operated LED candles this Halloween to still give that desired eerie effect.
Another bonus? They don't get blown out in the wind and are relatively cheap to buy.
But if you do use them, the advice is to keep them well away from other objects and never leave them unsupervised.
What if I catch on fire?
Stop, drop and roll. This will make it harder for the flames to spread.
Then smother the flame with heavy material like a coat or blanket.
But in an emergency, remember to cool any burns with large amounts of water and call for urgent medical assistance.
Can I do my own firework display?
Yes, but there are some things to consider.
Fireworks which are category two or three (those that are generally sold in supermarkets) can be let off by any person on private land.
Regulations restricts the use of fireworks between 23:00 and 07:00 GMT without permission, but this is extended to 01:00 on Chinese new year, Diwali, Bonfire Night and new year.
You can only buy fireworks from licensed shops. If you are found to sell or use them illegally, then you could be jailed for six months and be fined an unlimited amount, and given an on-the-spot £90 fine.
Check out whether there are any rules for setting off fireworks in your area here.
How do I make my firework party safe?
Sparklers:
- Do not give them to children under five
- Wear gloves - they can burn quickly and and they are hot
- Hold sparklers at arm's length
- Put the sparkler in a bucket of cold water once finished
Bonfires:
- Make one person responsible for the bonfire
- Keep the display away from wooden fences
- Never pour anything over the bonfire that could ignite it beyond your control
- Tie your hair back and avoid wearing loose clothing
- Pour a bucket of water on the fire rather than leaving it to burn out
Advice from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents.
How to keep pets calm
Many dog owners dread this time of year. The loud bangs and flashes of light can leave our pets terrified.
The RSPCA said 69% of UK adults with a pet take at least one measure to help relax or prepare their animal for firework season.
It urges people to let their neighbours know if they'll be putting on their own display.