Wales weather warning: Met Office forecasts high winds
- Published
People in parts of Wales have been warned to prepare for high winds on Wednesday, with disruption to travel and power cuts possible.
The Met Office issued a yellow warning for wind for parts of south, west and north Wales from 07:00 GMT until 18:00.
Gusts of up to 65mph (105km/h) are expected in exposed coastal locations, with some sudden stronger gusts.
The warning covers Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Gwynedd, Isle of Anglesey, Pembrokeshire and Swansea.
Some coastal routes and sea fronts will be affected by spray and large waves, forecasters said.