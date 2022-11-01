Swansea: Guilty pleas after brawl in Morriston cemetery
Three men and two boys pleaded guilty to violent disorder and possession of offensive weapons charges following what police called "appalling" violence in a cemetery.
Armed officers and a helicopter were called to Morriston Cemetery, Swansea, at about 15:00 BST on 5 August.
Two people were seriously injured and 13 people were charged with various offences.
Eleven accused appeared in court on Tuesday.
The three adults who pleaded guilty to the weapons and violent disorder charges were; Patrick Murphy, 40, from Llanelli; Jeffrey Tawse, 24, from Rumney, Cardiff and Paddy Murphy, 18, from Llanelli.
John Murphy, 18, from Llanelli had pleaded guilty to both offences on the 18th October.
Also in court today a 16-year-old boy from Llanelli pleaded not guilty to violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife.
Andrew Thomas, 40, from Llanelli pleaded not guilty to violent disorder and dangerous driving charges.
The case is due to resume on 24 November.