Airbus Beluga struck by lightning after Hawarden take-off
- Published
Lightning striking one of the world's largest aircraft shortly after taking off from a Welsh airport has been captured on dashcam footage.
The Airbus Beluga was hit while taking off from Hawarden Airport, Flintshire, at about 13:00 GMT on Tuesday.
The whale-shaped jet, used to transport parts of other planes around the world, went on to safely land in Germany.
Airbus said the lightning strike was a "routine event" and the aircraft continued to Hamburg as planned.
One of the main jobs of the Beluga is to fly wings for the A350 aircraft from Broughton, Flintshire, where they are manufactured, to Toulouse, where the aircraft is assembled.
There were reports on social media of a flash of light and a loud bang at the same time the Beluga was struck.
A number of properties lost power shortly afterwards, but Scottish Power said it had since been restored.
Airbus said: "At 13:00 today [Tuesday], Beluga XL5 departing Hawarden Airport was struck by lightning.
"This is a routine event in aviation and the aircraft continued with its journey to Hamburg as planned. In accordance with standard operating procedure, the aircraft will be inspected before its next flight."