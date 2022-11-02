Betsi Cadwaladr: C-section delay left baby severely disabled
A baby was left "severely disabled" after a delay during his delivery by Caesarean section, a High Court judge has been told.
Betsi Cadwaladr health board will pay £4m in compensation after a negligence claim was brought by one of the boy's relatives.
He has required 24-hour care since his birth in 2018 at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Denbighshire.
The hospital apologised, saying doctors are "working hard" to learn lessons.
"We are extremely sorry," barrister Alexander Hutton KC, representing the health board, told Mr Justice Soole.
"[Betsi Cadwaladr] is working hard to learn lessons from this case," he added.
The High Court hearing in London was told the boy's delivery had been delayed by about 30 minutes.
In approving the negligence settlement, Mr Justice Soole said he was "quite satisfied" that the settlement was in the boy's best interests.