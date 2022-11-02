Newport steps in to host World Cheese Awards for Ukraine
Cheesemakers from around the world descended on a Welsh city as it stepped in to host an international competition after Ukraine was unable to.
Producers from 42 countries entered the World Cheese Awards, which moved from Kyiv to Newport because of the war.
There were a record-breaking 4,400 entries to the contest, including Ukrainian cheese producer and importer Natalia Kahadii.
Ms Kahadii said she was proud to be in Wales showcasing her cheese.
She said: "Ukrainian cheese should be on the cheese map. In the contest, there are 39 Ukrainian cheeses here and we hope for victory."
There were 265 judges from 38 countries judging the cheese.
Divided into groups of three, they had about 50 cheeses on their tables to taste.
One judge, Andrea Power, from Barbados, said: "The cheesemakers have poured their heart and soul into the cheeses."
Food writer and fellow judge Deborah Gray said five minutes were spent on on every cheese.
She said: "First we look at it. Then we press it and crumble it then we sniff it, get the aromas, and finally, taste it."
On each table, the judges picked one worthy of bronze, silver and gold awards and then choose a "super-gold cheese".
The super-golds from each of the 98 tables were then put to a "super jury" of 16 experts, who each chose their favourite.
From these, the winner was chosen and given the title of World Champion Cheese.
This year, the prize went to a Vorderfultigen Gourmino, made by Switzerland's Interprofession du Gruyère.
Susan Fiander-Woodhouse runs the Blaenafon Cheddar Company and entered a Caerphilly cheese.
She said: "We were established in 2006 and up until now we thought we were too small to do this.
"But now we've grown, we're a confident family business and we thought, why not?
"It doesn't matter if you don't win a medal, it's all about taking part."
She said events like this helped after the pandemic and a difficult summer.
"For a dairy producer, it was too hot," she said.
"We have been hand to mouth with cash flow. Christmas orders are coming in now, it's cooler and things are starting to look up."
The title went unclaimed in 2020 because of the pandemic, but the awards have otherwise been held every year since 1988.
The event is organised and run by UK-based Guild of Fine Food, but it has been hosted across Europe.
It's a "logistical challenge", to ensure the cheeses arrive in peak condition, the guild's managing director, John Farrand, said.
"Whether they're on a truck, an aircraft, a train, they always have to be chilled," he said.
"We have to manage that and make sure that they arrive at the judging table in the peak of condition."
The guild had been talking to Ukraine "for three or four years" about hosting, but it was decided in May that the venue needed to change.
Mr Farrand said: "We spoke with the Welsh government, who understand the power of this event and what it can do for the wider food and drink sector here in Wales."
Wales was represented by a number of domestic cheesemakers.
South Caernarfon Creameries, based on the Llyn Peninsula, Gwynedd, had 21 cheeses in contention.
Kirsty Jones, of the firm, said: "We want to keep going to these sorts of events, keep winning awards so that we can show that we've got a good quality cheese.
"It's great that it's come here and to be able to showcase Welsh cheese and everything that Wales has to offer".