Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney nominated for Freedom of Wrexham
- Published
Wrexham AFC's Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will be considered for the Freedom of Wrexham.
The pair said it was a "great honour" to be nominated for the county's top civic honour.
The proposal to award both the club and its superstar owners will be put to Wrexham Council leaders on Tuesday.
The council's Executive Board said it wants to recognise the history of the club and the positive impact the owners have had on the city.
Co-Chairmen McElhenney and Reynolds said in a statement: "The most significant aspect of the honour is that it recognises that we have begun to achieve what it was that we set out to deliver, off the pitch.
"This isn't about us, we created an opportunity that the community firstly embraced and is now taking forward."
"The good news is that we will only get stronger together with the community at the forefront," the pair added.
The club's Executive Director, Humphrey Ker, celebrated the club being "recognised for its long history rather than just the new era".
Mr Ker said: "Many before Rob & Ryan made what we are achieving today possible and deserve credit for their contribution."
If the proposal is approved by the Executive Board on Tuesday 8th November, a full council meeting on Wednesday 21st December will vote on the final decision.
