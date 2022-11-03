Flooding: Ystradgynlais pub forced to shut by heavy rain
- Published
A pub has been forced to close temporarily after it was hit by flash floods caused by heavy rainfall.
Staff at the Aubrey Arms in Ystradgynlais, Powys, said the floodwater started flowing in on Wednesday evening.
Pub boss Hans Erive said: "Around six o'clock it just opened up, we just had this massive rainfall come through."
A yellow weather warning is in place for Thursday, with more heavy rain and thunderstorms in south and west Wales.
"Our drains were blocked up," said Mr Erive, the operations director of Red Dragon pubs, which owns the premises.
"Next thing you know the road was blocked and cars were getting stuck in front of our car park."
He said as the floodwater is suspected to have come from deluged sewers there would be an extensive clean-up operation ahead.
"We got to get the place decontaminated and sanitised before we can open up again.
"We may have loss of earnings, which with rising inflation and costs going higher and higher, is difficult for us.
"It's a bitter pill to swallow to be honest.
"I've worked on that site for about 12 years and I've never seen anything like this. I've lived around Ystradgynlais for the last 20 years and it's the worst I've ever seen it."
He added that he was unsure when they might be back in business, but would try to make it for the Wales v New Zealand rugby international.
"We're going to try and open for the game on Saturday because that's a massive earner for us. But we need to make sure staff are ready to go, and customers are happy to come back.
"We're not going to open until we're happy."
Thursday's yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office said
Up to 40mm (1.5in) of rain could fall across coastal areas, from Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, to Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, with lightning and hail likely.