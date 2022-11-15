Children In Need: 'Wheelchair basketball is life changing'
"Basketball has taught me I don't need to be embarrassed about my disability."
Kai Frisby, who has cerebral palsy, began going to the local basketball club for fun but has gained valuable confidence - and plays for Wales.
As a full-time wheelchair user, the 16-year-old from Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, said it gave him the chance to "look people in the eye again".
This year he cycled alongside BBC presenter Matt Baker as part of the Children in Need rickshaw relay.
He said it felt "incredible" to give back to a charity which has helped him and his club so much.
Kai, who "really struggled" with his social skills before joining Aberystwyth Wheelchair Basketball, said being part of a team has been "life changing".
He joined the club when he was seven and his team mates are both disabled and able bodied, including his dad Danny and 12-year-old sister.
"I've been really lucky to be able to find who I really am and been able to experience all these things and that was the main reason for me for me to get involved because there are a lot of kids out there who haven't had that chance," he said.
"Given my circumstances I came in, not really exercising, I had low self-esteem and not really talking to anyone and I met this whole community that I didn't know existed up until that point and they just welcomed me into the family and showed me that despite being in a chair it is probably the best thing that has ever happened to me.
"It gives me a chance to see someone eye to eye, as before I was looking at someone's stomach.
"It is a great chance to see peers at the same level as someone who was always at a disadvantage in physical activities like school PE lessons."
Kai has "made friendships here that are going to last a lifetime" at the club and said it taught him to see his disability in a positive way.
"Learning to socialise with other people, the communication skills you learn in basketball are vital for team success but really applicable in life because now I am not afraid to go have a conversation with people at the risk of them judging me for my disability.
"I'm not afraid of that any more."
He argues that being in a wheelchair has meant he has experienced things he could have never dreamed of thanks to the club.
He has represented Wales three times, his team just missing out on the Commonwealth Games qualifiers.
'Immense sense of pride'
"After playing in the Welsh vest for the first time I thought I might as well try and keep it going," he said.
"You just get an immense sense of pride and you've got home crowds cheering you on.
"I think that is the best thing about Wales we are a small country but we get the best support and you always know when Wales are in the house."
Kai was one of five across the UK selected to take in the rickshaw relay. He jumped at the opportunity to support it and to "say thank you" to the charity which helps fund the club.
His challenge was to ride from Plascrug Leisure Centre to Capel Bangor and return to Aberystwyth sea front.
"It was an absolutely unforgettable experience," he said.
"We had a fantastic team and can't thank them enough for everything they did and it was really nice to cycle through my home town for 12 miles in the areas I have grown up in and it was great to see overwhelming support for the challenge and all the people who came out cheering you on and donating."
'Absolute lifeline'
He described Matt Baker as a "lovely chap" who "was just making sure I had a great time".
"It was effectively a two-hour chat with Matt Baker - as I like to call it, it was having a lot of fun for two-and-a-half hours".
Kai was nominated to ride the rickshaw by the head coach of the club Lee Coulson, who said seeing him take part was "absolutely amazing".
"We knew he was going to smash it and he went out there and he did the job, but he was very humble with the whole experience," he said.
"He just wanted to give his thanks back to the club and to Children In Need and he went out there and he did just that."
The club receives funding from Children In Need as an "absolute lifeline" to help with things such as purchasing equipment, running sessions and coaching.
"This club wouldn't be where it is today without the support of Children In Need," he said.
'Fun place'
"Aberystwyth Basketball Club is an inclusive sports club so we invite everybody along and nobody is excluded," said Mr Coulson.
"What we try and do in the club is made sure that it's a fun place, but also they learn something, those important life skills that they need.
"The social side of the club is one of the most important things that we focus on: building relationships, making friends but learning about discipline, respect things that you'd need to take forward in life to help them move forward when they leave the club.
"Whether it's now or in 10 or 20 years' time, we want people to come out and have a go and learn what it is to be inclusive and looking down the line have a senior team in the league - but nothing too serious.
"It's got to be about the enjoyment of the game."
Matt Baker called Kai a "really impressive young person".
"He has never let the fact that he is in a wheelchair hold him back from doing anything.
"Even when he turned up at school and it wasn't as accessible as it could be, that didn't hold him back and he influenced his school to make changes so it would be accessible for those with disabilities.
"He spends his spare time doing so many things to benefit other people. He really is a remarkable teenager and it was an absolute pleasure to ride alongside him during the challenge.
"It was amazing to visit the project that's supported him - Aberystwyth Wheelchair Basketball and just seeing so many of his friends, family and the community of Aberystwyth come out to cheer him on as he took on this remarkable challenge was really inspiring."
The one-off documentary of the journey is on BBC One Wales on Tuesday at 20:00 GMT, followed by the main appeal event on Friday.