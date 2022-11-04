Rhyl: Renewal of town venue where Laurel and Hardy performed
Work has begun transforming a town's landmark where Laurel and Hardy once performed.
The Queen's market building in Rhyl, Denbighshire, once had a grand glass-domed roof, a zoo and the theatre where to comedy duo once held a show.
"Saturday night was when everybody went dancing at The Queen's," recalled June Turner, 92, from the town.
Built in 1902, it became an indoor market in 1960, but fell into disrepair before the current £12m refurbishment.
Only the theatre and ballrooms survived a fire in 1907, places Mrs Turner remembers fondly.
"They'd come from Prestatyn, Holywell," she said, "and they stayed until the last bus was going and they'd catch it, then the Rhyl boys would pounce on the girls".
A foundation has now been laid for a new market building with spaces for retail and events.
Denbighshire council is spending £12m to preserve some of the original features of the building, whilst creating a fresh new space for shopping and unwinding.
"It's going to have retail units, hot food and a space for entertainment and events," said council leader Jason McLellan.
"It's going to be a really good development linking the promenade to the town centre."
Wynne Construction, which is leading the project, said the steel frame should be finished by Christmas before the refurbishment on the existing Queen's Chambers - including a new roof, windows and shop fronts - will begin in 2023.