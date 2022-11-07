Ystradgynlais: Three in court after Halloween night stabbing
- Published
Three people have appeared in court after a woman was stabbed on Halloween night.
Police were called to Pen y Bryn, Ystradgynlais, Powys, at 01:55 GMT on Tuesday, 1 November after reports a woman had been assaulted with a knife.
The woman was taken to hospital, but her injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Three people are charged with conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.
Teresa Dilys Morgan-Peters, 44 and Gregory Alexander Morgan, 36, both from Ystradgynlais, and Kathryn Llewellyn, 44, from Godrergraig, Swansea, have appeared at Merthyr Magistrates' Court.
Ms Llewellyn and Ms Morgan-Peters are also charged with wounding with intent, aggravated burglary and being in possession of a bladed article.
All three defendants were remanded in custody and will appear at Swansea Crown Court on 5 December.