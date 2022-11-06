Carmarthen Bay: Five rescued from sea after being cut off by tide
- Published
Five people have been pulled from the sea after being cut off by the tide at Carmarthen Bay.
A member of the public called 999 after spotting the group in danger near Llansteffan Castle at around 15:20 GMT on Sunday.
All five were rescued after being winched to safety by helicopter, Milford Haven Coastguard said.
None of the group needed medical treatment.
A spokesperson for Milford Haven Coastguard warned people to check tide times before venturing to the coast.