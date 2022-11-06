Carmarthen Bay: Five rescued from sea after being cut off by tide

AW189 coastguard helicopterHM Coastguard
Milford Haven Coastguard issued a warning following their rescue of a group cut off by the tide

Five people have been pulled from the sea after being cut off by the tide at Carmarthen Bay.

A member of the public called 999 after spotting the group in danger near Llansteffan Castle at around 15:20 GMT on Sunday.

All five were rescued after being winched to safety by helicopter, Milford Haven Coastguard said.

None of the group needed medical treatment.

A spokesperson for Milford Haven Coastguard warned people to check tide times before venturing to the coast.

