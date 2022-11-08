World Cup: Neco Williams' family ready for 'dream' tournament
- Published
Unless you want to set the cat among the pigeons, don't ask Neco Williams' parents where he gets his talent from.
"Neco takes after my side of the family," says mum Emma Jones, adding: "He used to play right-back and that's the position I used to play."
"Yeah, you were 'left back' in the changing room because they didn't want you," jokes Neco's dad Lee.
"He can't cope with the fact I was better at football than him," laughs Emma.
As preparations for the World Cup enter their final stages, Williams' parents, from Cefn Mawr, Wrexham, are about to embark on the trip of a lifetime to Qatar.
"To watch my son playing football for Wales is just a dream come true. Not only for Neco, but for us, the family, friends and the whole community. We're just so excited," said Emma.
Neco's love of football started early - he spent every free moment on the pitch across the road from his house.
"That's where it all started, on that field in between the two trees," said his mother.
"He'd be the first one there and the last one to come home."
The Nottingham Forest star still gets requests from neighbourhood children to join them in a kickabout when he's back home.
Neco's childhood bedroom walls are lined with newspaper cuttings and photos of his long history with the game, including one as a baby dressed in a Wales shirt.
When Neco was six, his dad was approached by scouts from teams including Wrexham, Tranmere Rovers and Everton but two teams stood out for the youngster.
"By eight he had a decision to make, to either go to Manchester United or Liverpool," Lee said.
"I've been a Manchester United supporter since I was young but I said 'listen, it's up to you Neco, which one do you prefer?'
"And he obviously preferred Liverpool, he got on better with the lads there."
He was nurtured by the club from 2009 until his move to Nottingham Forest this summer.
Neco's younger brother Keelan is added proof that football is in the family's blood, having played for Wales under-18s and Burnley under-21s.
Emma hopes Keelan will follow in his brother's footsteps and play for the national team.
As they cheer him on from the stands, Neco's family are betting on more celebrations to equal those of his first goal for Wales on only his second appearance when a nervous Lee chose to watch that game in a separate room.
Emma remembers: "Lee's telly was a few seconds ahead of ours so he started screaming, shouting and celebrating on his own.
"We were all in the other room and wondering what happened. Neco scored, we all ran outside in the garden, getting the flags and waving them up and down the street. It was a really special moment and I'll always remember that."
Along with the sun cream, the family are packing a large flag made by friends to take to Qatar. It reads: "Brazil had Zico, we've got Neco."
As their thoughts turn to the next stage of his incredible career, Neco's proud parents' support shows no sign of flagging.