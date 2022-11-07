Ambulance driver denies causing patient's death in Dolgellau crash
An ambulance driver has denied causing the death of a woman who was on board.
Emrys Roberts, 61, of Llys Adda in Bangor, Gwynedd, is accused of causing the death of Janet Winspear, 76, from Bryncrug, by careless driving.
Mr Roberts was driving a non-emergency patient transport ambulance which collided with another vehicle on the A470 near Dolgellau in April 2021.
He was given unconditional bail at Caernarfon Crown Court before a trial next May.