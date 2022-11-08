Port Talbot: Teenagers arrested over Nazi graffiti on mural
- Published
Two teenage boys have been arrested after racist Nazi graffiti was painted on a mural celebrating a town's Caribbean community.
Swastikas, the words "Nazi zone" and a racial slur were painted on the mural which is as part of Port Talbot's Street Art Trail.
South Wales Police said the boys, from Port Talbot and Tonyrefail were held were on suspicion of racially and religiously aggravated criminal damage.
Properties have also been searched.
The mural had been painted to recognise the contribution of people from the Caribbean to the town.
Supt Stephen Jones said: "Hateful behaviour of this nature will not be tolerated.
"I want to reassure the local community that a full investigation is being undertaken with a view to ensuring those responsible are held fully accountable for their abhorrent actions."