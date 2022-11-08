Air ambulance: Views sought on Powys and Gwynedd merger plans
Members of the public are being urged to make their views known on controversial plans to merge two air ambulance bases.
Proposals have been made to close bases in Caernarfon, Gwynedd, and Welshpool, Powys, and create one base in the centre of north Wales.
A meeting of health leaders heard the plans would improve coverage and response times.
However, the idea has been met with opposition, especially in rural areas.
The Wales Air Ambulance plans include many possible scenarios, with a favoured option of creating a new single base near the A55 in Conwy county or Denbighshire.
Research provided by the charity during the meeting showed that centralising the bases would "increase coverage time in the region by six hours".
It is thought the new model would allow medics to "potentially attend 583 additional lifesaving missions every year" and improve "average response time by 11 minutes".
This means the service would improve its reach in demand to 88% from 72%, while maintaining aircraft numbers as well as medical personnel.
Commenting on the plans, deputy chief ambulance services commissioner Ross Whitehead told the committee the proposed plans would mitigate "underutilised resources and unmet needs".
The chief ambulance service commissioner, Stephen Harrhy, added "consultation would be important" and invited members of the public to voice their opinions when the time came to do so.
Proposed plans will now be finalised before the committee will decide when a public consultation should take place, likely after Christmas.
Concerns raised
Concerns have previously been raised by campaigners that such plans could leave areas such as the Pen Llyn, Powys and south Gwynedd could be left vulnerable.
Online petitions against the closures and mergers in Caernarfon and Welshpool have already gained thousands of signatures.
A date for a public consultation will be announced at a later date.