Rhos-on-Sea one-way promenade road gets green light
Controversial plans for a one-way road along a seafront promenade have been given the green light.
The new traffic system, which forms part of £14m coastal defence work at Rhos-on-Sea, has been agreed by Conwy council's cabinet.
It means the promenade road will become a single lane.
About 100 opponents held protest over the plans on Saturday, expressing fears about the expected increase in traffic on an adjacent residential road.
Councillor Jo Nuttall, who took part in the protest, said no-one was against the "much-needed flood defence work".
But she called on the cabinet to "listen to our residents and make this road safer while you have the chance", although conceding it could drive up costs.
Councillor Chris Brockley said the work could lead to extra visitors.
"That's what this is, a community asset, at a community space, not a private domain of those who live adjacent," he said.
The new traffic system will see the promenade widened, with sand added to the beach, and a one-way system introduced on the West Promenade for traffic travelling towards Colwyn Bay.
The adjacent Cayley Promenade will remain two-way with residents concerned it will be overrun by cars, causing pollution and noise, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Cabinet members voted the plans through during a meeting on Tuesday.
The authority will now introduce a Traffic Regulation Order, which allows it to change traffic restrictions before work begins on the road.