World Cup 2022: Wales' Robert Page a born leader, says teacher
- Published
As Wales manager Robert Page prepares to announce his squad for the World Cup, the man who saw him bloom as a football teenager has no doubt about his abilities to inspire.
He is a born leader, according to former coach Lynn James.
Page will name the squad later on Wednesday in his home area of Tylorstown, in Rhondda.
Mr James described him a "very well rounded character" who "emanated a leadership quality".
Page will unveil the 26-man squad he will take to Qatar for Wales' first World Cup since 1958, a tournament which begins on 20 November.
"He was physically dominant but the most important thing and what shone out with him was his ability to to motivate the people around him," said Mr James, who was technical director for the Rhondda Cynon Taf schools football association.
"Not overly pushy in his personality, quiet in a sense, but he emanated a leadership quality that was obvious to me.
"I mean, I'm a teacher, and we try it now, of course, but you know, I've seen hundreds of hundreds of children who were exceptional at sport, but brought something else to the picture as well."
Page became the caretaker manager of the Wales in November 2020 and led Wales to promotion in the Nations League.
'Such an emotional thing'
Then in the re-arranged Euro 2020 last year, the team made it to the round of 16 before they were knocked out.
Now he has taken them one step further by qualifying for the World Cup after beating Ukraine in June's play-off final and has since signed a four-year deal to become manager on a permanent basis.
Mr James met his former pupil a few weeks ago.
"It's just such an emotional thing for him, isn't it: to be taking Wales to the World Cup. Something he wouldn't have expected really to have happened to him in his career," Mr James said.
"He's never claimed or appear to be a superstar in any sense but he's a sort of individual who in a team or leading a team is essential."
Wales face the United States in their opening World Cup match on 21 November.
- Robert Page will reveal the squad at a special event shortly after 19:00 GMT, live on BBC One Wales