Man airlifted to hospital after three-lorry crash
- Published
A man has been airlifted to hospital after a crash involving three lorries.
The A40 has been closed between Whitland and and St Clears, Carmarthenshire, after the crash at about 01:45 GMT on Wednesday.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said one person was airlifted to hospital after being released by firefighters using cutting equipment.
Two others were injured, the fire service added and Dyfed-Powys Police has told motorists to avoid the area.