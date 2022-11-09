Facebook: Councillor posts fake Asda ad of Anders Breivik
A councillor has apologised after he said he unwittingly posted an ad for an Asda £1 meal deal mocked up with an image of mass murderer Anders Breivik.
The doctored image showed the unsmiling killer holding a poster offering cut price soup, bread and butter and unlimited hot drinks for over-60s.
Tom Maclean's Facebook post immediately sparked a backlash.
One user reposted the image on Twitter calling for him to be sacked, though other voices were more measured.
Mr Maclean, a Colwyn Bay councillor and co-founder of St Joseph's Food Hub, said since posting the image he had been told Breivik was a "pretty ghastly figure".
"Naturally once I was made aware of this I removed the post at once and I apologise for my mistake and any offence caused," he said.
"In life we live and we learn anew each day. I am very grateful indeed to those who let me know."
Asda declined to comment.
Who is Anders Breivik?
Breivik is a neo-Nazi terrorist who killed eight people with a car bomb in Oslo in July 2011 before shooting dead 69 people at a summer youth camp.
He was sentenced to 21 years in jail after he was deemed to be sane by a Norwegian court in 2012.
Breivik refused to plead guilty, saying the attacks were necessary to stop the "Islamisation" of Norway.
In February a Norwegian court rejected his bid for release ruling he had not changed and remained a risk to society.