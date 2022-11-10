World Cup 2022: 230,000 children sing Yma o Hyd for Wales
More than 230,000 children inside and outside Wales are to take part in a singing jamboree ahead of the World Cup.
They will sing the Wales World Cup anthem Yma o Hyd together online on Thursday morning.
More than 1,000 schools will join together for the event, which has been organised by the Welsh Youth Movement Urdd Gobaith Cymru.
Wales will be competing in the World Cup for the first time since 1958.
The event takes place at 10:30 GMT on Zoom, and will also be featured live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and BBC Radio Five Live.
Yma o Hyd was originally a protest song by Dafydd Iwan, but has been adopted over recent years by Wales football fans and is the official tune for the national team heading to Qatar.
A total of 230,372 children have been practising the song and others ahead of the Urdd Jambori Cwpan y Byd, with 1,071 English and Welsh language schools signing up to take part.
Wear red for the day
Not all them are based in Wales: both Griffin Primary School and Ysgol Gymraeg Llundain in London also involved.
As part of the event, the children will receive video messages from members of the Wales team, as well as the First Minister Mark Drakeford to thank them for their support.
Proceedings will conclude with Dafydd Iwan joining the children to sing Yma o Hyd together.
The Urdd is encouraging schools to allow children to wear red for the day to show their support for the Wales team.
Urdd chief executive Sian Lewis said: "The Urdd have been blown away by the positive response to primary schools across Wales to Jambori Cwpan y Byd, Wales' World Cup singalong.
"By aiming high and getting behind our national team we're bringing together 230,372 children across Wales to give Cymru the send-off they deserve."
Ms Lewis said she was pleased that so many English language primary schools are taking part.
"It's exciting to see that over 600 second language primary schools have accepted our invitation to join the event."