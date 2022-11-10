Rugby player death: Riaz Majothi motorbike crash accidental - coroner
A 36-year-old ex-rugby player died from multiple injuries after a motorbike accident, an inquest has heard.
Riaz Majothi had played with Beddau RFC in Rhondda Cynon Taf and turned to coaching.
He was riding in what the coroner called "a sensible, reasonable, normal way" when he left the road on a bend between Upper Chapel and Builth Wells, Powys, on 31 May, 2021.
At Pontypridd, the coroner reached a conclusion of accidental death.
Mr Majothi was with three friends, Ian Lacey, John Lacey and Gethin Boast, the inquest heard.
The four had stopped outside the Ministry of Defence firing range near Upper Chapel for a while, before continuing their journey towards Builth Wells.
One, Gethin Boast said in a written statement that after crossing a cattle grid further along the road Mr Majothi went into a left hand bend at a comfortable speed.
He then saw him tumble into the air and land in a field.
Mr Boast approached him, and another one of the motorcyclists called the ambulance service. His breathing deteriorated and his friends had to perform CPR.
PC James Hellier, from Dyfed-Powys Police's Road Policing Unit, told the inquest that when he arrived at the scene paramedics were concluding their efforts on Mr Majothi.
He said: "The weather was good and the road conditions were good.
"The road is a popular one. It's a longer route between Brecon and Builth but a scenic route."
However he said that he was not aware of any serious collisions on this road, only damage collisions.
PC Hellier said there was no evidence that the group had been racing, and no suggestion they had been travelling at excess speed, and helmet camera footage tended to support that view.
Motorbike 'like new'
The officer said there was no suggestion that Mr Majothi had collided with another object as no other vehicles were involved in the incident.
After inspecting his KTM Duke motorcycle a forensic vehicle officer said it was in "very good, like new" condition.
Post-mortem toxicology reports indicated no intoxicants in Mr Majothi's bloodstream.
Coroner David Regan said: "He was driving in a sensible, reasonable, normal way, and no vehicles were involved".
"He left the road on a relatively gentle right hand bend following a left hand bend."
The inquest reached a conclusion of accidental death.