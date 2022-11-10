Dyfed-Powys Police sergeant sacked for victim relationship
- Published
A police sergeant has been sacked for not declaring an inappropriate relationship with a vulnerable victim of crime.
Dyfed-Powys Police Sgt Karl Longhurst, 44, was dismissed for gross misconduct following a force hearing.
It followed an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
He was found to have failed to declare an inappropriate relationship with a woman who was a vulnerable victim of crime.
Dyfed-Powys Police referred a complaint made by the woman about the officer sending her sexual messages to the IOPC in July 2020.
Sgt Longhurst, a custody sergeant since August 2017, was alleged to have made a sexual comment to the woman while taking a DNA swab from her mouth.
He had engaged in consensual sexual activity with her some time before while he was off duty.
The investigation looked into allegations that Sgt Longhurst failed to report the pre-existing relationship to his supervisor, as required by force policy, which would have meant not dealing with her when she came into custody.
'Gross misconduct'
It was further alleged that between January and June 2020, despite being aware of the previous policing contact and of her vulnerabilities, he messaged the woman, trying to rekindle their relationship.
A police disciplinary panel found he had breached the standards of professional behaviour in a number of areas, including honesty and integrity and discreditable conduct.
It was decided he would be dismissed without notice.
IOPC director for Wales Catrin Evans said: "While any sexual contact with the woman took place off duty, Sgt Longhurst had ample opportunity to report the relationship but failed to do so, contrary to force policy.
"He evidently displayed a lack of integrity and admitted unacceptable conduct towards a female detainee entrusted into his care while performing a critically important role as custody sergeant."