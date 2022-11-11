Principality Stadium: Rugby should follow football on booze ban, says ex-boss
- Published
Rugby bosses have been urged to follow football's lead to reduce bad behaviour inside the Principality Stadium.
Fans have endured a "gradual decline" in standards within the famous Cardiff venue, according to former stadium general manager Gerry Toms.
Pitch invaders, a child soaked in beer and a boy vomited on, all marred last year's autumn internationals.
Last week an 80-year-old man sustained a serious neck injury, prompting calls for further action.
The pensioner was an innocent bystander when he was knocked over during a fight between two other men during the match between Wales and New Zealand.
Two men, aged 20 and 32, have been arrested and the Welsh Rugby Union said it would bar anyone found guilty of anti-social behaviour.
Such incidents are extremely rare. But with the 80-year-old still in hospital, complaints over drunkenness rising and more Test matches to come this month, there are calls for the WRU to go further.
Former stadium boss Mr Toms said physical violence remains "unusual" at rugby games but admitted action is needed around the sale of alcohol.
"We have seen a decline in the general standards of behaviour across the board in rugby in the last few years," he told Radio Wales Breakfast.
"It is a problem we all have to tackle and is not unique to Wales or Welsh rugby fans.
"Maybe it's time to take a look at the football model for addressing this.
"The stadium's primary objective is to provide a safe and secure environment but also ensure spectators have an enjoyable experience.
"It is not enjoyable when people around you are drunk and using bad language."
He added: "Profit does come from the sale of alcohol and food.
"There needs to be a balance of restricting the hours of availability of alcohol, alongside a robust management of spectators, with a zero tolerance policy on anti-social behaviour.
"The time to act is now, not in three or four years time."
Rugby, it appears, is struggling to manage its relationship with beer.
The catalogue of incidents last November prompted one leading rugby writer to brand the stadium "the world's biggest pub".
In response, the WRU repeatedly urged fans to behave and this year stopped selling stronger larger and closed stadium bars during the second half of games.
The WRU was also the first union in world rugby to introduce an alcohol-free zone, a 4,200-seated area in the north stand.
Football venues are banned from selling alcohol when play is underway following high-profile incidents of hooliganism during the 1970s and 1980s.
The WRU insist the vast majority of the 74,000 people attending games at the stadium behave responsibly and enjoy their experience.
Chief executive Steve Phillips said: "Anti-social behaviour of any kind has no place in Welsh rugby, and whilst this [latest] isolated incident has no bearing on the majority of supporters who attend games at Principality Stadium, we reiterate our appeal to supporters enjoy themselves responsibly this Saturday whilst attending the Argentina match and during the games that follow."
Shelagh Davies, from Chepstow, has been attending games at the Principality Stadium since it was built in 1999 but has grown tired of the drunken behaviour of other spectators.
"It's almost getting to the stage when you think what am I doing here, which is very sad," she said.
"The good thing about the rugby in Cardiff is how central it is, the downside is you have loads of pubs nearby.
"An earlier kick off time would help, but I know people are going to drink, I just don't know how you can control that, considering the high numbers of people in the stadium."