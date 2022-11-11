World Cup 2022: Welsh schools to cancel lessons for Wales v Iran match
Schools in Wales are allowed to cancel lessons to let pupils to watch Gareth Bale's team at the World Cup.
Wales will take part in the tournament for the first time in 64 years after qualifying for Qatar.
The Welsh government has said it will be up to schools whether to allow pupils to watch the game against Iran, which kicks off at 10:00 GMT on Friday 25 November.
Wales' other matches against USA and England both kick off at 19:00 GMT.
Having played at the last two European Championships, this will be the first time Wales have appeared at a World Cup since 1958.
Their opening game against the United States is on Monday 21 November.
More than 1,000 schools across the country will be taking part in the Football Association of Wales' (FAW) Cymru Football Friday for the Iran game.
FAW chief executive Noel Mooney said: "We've worked with Welsh government to create a festival in all our schools and the Iran game is perfect for us.
"You want a child to remember it and, hopefully, go on to play for us and become the future."
The FAW is hosting events such as skills sessions, inter-school matches and football festivals either side of the Iran game on November 25.
Cori Mabey, head of PE at Treorchy Comprehensive School, Rhondda Cynon Taf, said: "Lessons two and three are off the timetable so students can watch the Wales-Iran game in different facilities.
"We'll be using the sports hall, the main lecture theatre hall and other televisions will be dotted around classrooms as well.
"I've been in the school six years and I've seen a transition from rugby to football in that time over both participation numbers and interest.
"I'm also in a group chat with teachers in England and they were really surprised we were coming off the timetable during school hours.
"They're not doing anything at all. I don't know if they're just used to being in tournaments.
"But there's a real pride here, especially with the manager Rob Page coming from the Rhondda, that's bringing people together."