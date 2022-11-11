Cardiff council mulls sale of St David's Hall to AMG
An offer has been made to buy Cardiff's St David's Hall off the city council.
It was made by the Academy Music Group, which owns venues across the UK, including O2 academies in cities including Liverpool, Bristol and Glasgow.
The group works in partnership with 02 and music promoter Live Nation.
A Cardiff City Council spokesman confirmed the offer had been made and said it would be given consideration by the cabinet at a future meeting.
"There is undeniably a need to secure investment into St David's Hall," a Cardiff council spokesman said.
"But safeguarding jobs at the venue and retaining its status as the National Concert Hall of Wales, with due access to classical and community groups would be an absolute imperative for the administration, under any proposal."