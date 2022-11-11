Abercynon: Garth Bakery in administration with loss of 98 jobs
- Published
Almost 100 people have lost their jobs after a major industrial bakery went into administration.
A total of 98 workers were made redundant after Garth Bakery, in Abercynon, Rhondda Cynon Taf, stopped trading on 9 November.
Administrators SFP Group are investigating the failure of the firm, which made 300,000 rolls a week.
SFP is now looking for buyers for assets, including vehicles and machinery.
It said plans were being made for perishable stock to be given to local charitable organisations to ensure the food does not go to waste.
The company supplies schools in south Wales, Tesco, Asda and Co-op.
Joint administrator David Kemp said: "It is extremely saddening to see such a long-established and important business for the local community close.
"While our review is still in its infancy, we understand that a variety of pressures, including general price rises, have contributed to the closure."
Rhondda Cynon Taf council leader Andrew Morgan said the authority was not told the 39-year-old business was in trouble and did not know whether it had sought help from the Welsh government.
Council support staff, he said, were working to clarify the position with the bakery.
Mr Morgan said: "Through our Communities for Work programme and other schemes we will be looking to support all of those affected.
"Since the news broke, it is encouraging to see the community rallying as I have been contacted by a number of other local valleys firms.
"They have stated that they would be keen to try and offer some vacancies to the staff at Garth Bakery, and I would urge any local companies who have vacancies to come forward and inform the council."
He said The council would do its best to pass details on to those affected.