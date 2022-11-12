COP27: Hundreds gather at climate protest in Cardiff
Hundreds of people have attended a march in Cardiff calling for "climate justice".
The event coincides with the United Nations COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
It is part of a global day of action with 40 demonstrations planned across the UK, including in Caernarfon, Carmarthen and Swansea.
Cardiff march organiser Clare James said they were protesting against a "lack of action" on climate change.
Ms James, who is an activist with Climate Justice Coalition Cymru, said: "We keep having these COPs. COP 27 this year. How many more COPs will we need?"
Speakers included human rights activist Hussein, who talked about the recent flooding in Pakistan and human rights issues in Egypt.
Former Plaid Cymru MS Bethan Sayed spoke about a campaign linking the current cost of living crisis to the continued reliance on fossil fuels.
Ms James said the event tried to highlight the "injustices" around the globe when it comes to emissions.
"COP this year is happening [in] Africa [which] actually produces only around 3% of our global emissions," she said.
"Here in the global north, so the EU countries, the USA, we actually produce something like 80% of global emissions."
A lot of people feel "helpless" when it comes to climate change, Ms James argued.
"If they come together on a day like today and have their voices heard, we really can make a difference," she said.
"We need to come together, tell government to end fossil fuels now, to stop funding fossil fuels, tell banks to stop funding fossil fuels and really get serious about ploughing money into renewables and into sustainable energy."