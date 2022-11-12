Aberystwyth crash: 15 bus passengers injured in crash with car
- Published
About 15 bus passengers were being treated by paramedics after the vehicle was involved in a crash with a car in mid Wales.
Emergency services were called to the A487 between Bow Street and Aberystwyth, in Ceredigion, at about 15:45 GMT.
The ambulance service said a number of people were taken to hospital.
But none of the injuries were thought to be life-threatening, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said
Dyfed Powys Police said the road was closed and urged drivers to avoid the area.