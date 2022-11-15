World Cup: Ex-Wales star wants his 1958 shirts back
The grandson of one of the last surviving members of Wales' 1958 World Cup squad is asking for help tracking down some of his lost shirts.
Terry Medwin loaned them to a club that needed financial help in the 1960s but never got them back.
Harry Leavy-Medwin, 25, is now trying to find out what happened to the shirts his grandad wore at the World Cup.
He is hoping to track down at least one shirt back for the start of the World Cup on Sunday.
Mr Leavy-Medwin, from Swansea, told BBC Radio Wales Drive: "My grandfather loaned the team a few of his kits that he had worn in the matches for them to use for a few games so they could keep themselves afloat.
"He loves football so much and the last thing he would want to see is a club to go under."
After lending the kits to the unnamed team, winger Mr Medwin, now 90, went back to London, where he was playing for Tottenham Hotspur.
"Over the years he didn't think it was going to be possible to be reunited with the kits," Mr Leavy-Medwin said.
"They do mean a lot to him and the whole family is gutted he hasn't got them."
Terry Medwin's career included a spell at Swansea Town before his move to Tottenham Hotspur.
Of the six goals he scored for Wales, his final goal against Hungary was the most recent in the World Cup by a Wales player.
Harry Leavy-Medwin explained that despite playing 30 games for Wales, in 30 different kits, his family do not have any of them any more.
He said: "It would be amazing to go to a fan zone with him and to wear one of them, or even with the family."
"The team he loaned the kits to, reported to a family member that they were stolen or went missing, I don't know the full story.
"If there's any out there which anyone knows anything about, the family would love to have them back, something nice for him to remember his years as a footballer."