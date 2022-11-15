Wales weather: Heavy rain, flood warning by Met Office
Homes and businesses could face flooding as heavy rain hits parts of south Wales.
A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office from 00:00 GMT to 13:00 on Tuesday.
About 15-30mm (0.6-1.2in) of rain will fall widely, with up to 40-50 mm (1.5-2in) over south-facing high ground, the forecaster said.
It warned that buses and trains could be affected and that car journeys will probably take longer with road spray.
The warning includes Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen and the Vale of Glamorgan.
Flood alert #M4 ⚠️— Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) November 15, 2022
We have flooding heading eastbound between J46 Llangyfelach and J45 Ynysforgan.
Traffic Officers are on the scene to assist. Congestion in the area.#TrafficWalesAlert pic.twitter.com/V2pZ4Y39m9