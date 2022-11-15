Wales weather: Heavy rain, flood warning by Met Office

Map of areas affected by the yellow weather warningMet Office
The yellow warning is expected to last until early afternoon

Homes and businesses could face flooding as heavy rain hits parts of south Wales.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office from 00:00 GMT to 13:00 on Tuesday.

About 15-30mm (0.6-1.2in) of rain will fall widely, with up to 40-50 mm (1.5-2in) over south-facing high ground, the forecaster said.

It warned that buses and trains could be affected and that car journeys will probably take longer with road spray.

The warning includes Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen and the Vale of Glamorgan.

