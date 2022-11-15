Merthyr Tydfil: Attempted murder charges after stabbings
- Published
A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after two people were hurt in a stabbing.
A woman and a man remain in hospital, both in a stable condition, following the stabbing on Sunday in Penydarren, Merthyr Tydfil.
Patrick Shaw, 52, from Penydarren, will appear before Merthyr Magistrates Court later on Tuesday.
Police and paramedics were called to a property in Brynmorlais Street, Penydarren on Sunday morning.
The man and woman who had been stabbed were taken to the town's Prince Charles Hospital.