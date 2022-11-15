World Cup 2022: Wales given Cardiff send-off by children
Hundreds of excited schoolchildren have gathered in Cardiff to wish Wales well as they head to the World Cup in Qatar.
The team were greeted by large crowds in the stands at the Cardiff City Stadium for their last training session before flying out later on Tuesday.
A delegation of Welsh musicians also travelling to Qatar to entertain supporters were also at the stadium.
They included The Barry Horns, the brass band who follow the team and the supporters to their games.
Children from Lansdowne Primary in nearby Leckwith said they were looking forward to seeing Wales in the World Cup.
Kayla, 11, enjoyed the training session, led by captain Gareth Bale, especially when "they were keeping it up", and confidently predicted: "I think they will do well."
For 10-year-old Caiden, there is one player who stood out when they took the pitch.
"The best part was when they came out and over by us," he said. "Bale is my favourite player."
The squad came over to their young supporters for a quick photo before they said goodbye.
'We'll try to make you proud'
Bale said he and the team "can't wait to go".
"We'll try to make you proud. Make sure you support us from Wales and all over the world, and we look forward to see all the pictures and videos of the celebrations."
The Welsh Rugby Union also showed their support for the round ball boys.
Wales will fly from Cardiff Airport on Tuesday afternoon to compete in their first World Cup since 1958.
They will play their first game against the USA next Monday.