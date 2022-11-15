Cost of living: Scout hut giving people food, warmth and company
- Published
A group of friends who set up a charity for homeless people have expanded their work by converting an old scout hut into a community hub.
Six years ago, Sarah Mason and her friends in Llanelwedd, Powys, began weekly food parcel deliveries to Builth Wells, Cardiff, Newport and Newtown.
But since Covid, they realised more people on their doorstep needed help.
The hut now hosts free events to help people stay warm, eat and meet others as heating bills and food costs rise.
Among the activities on offer are free lunch clubs, tea and coffee mornings and arts and crafts sessions for kids.
Christina, 28, who comes to the hub with her daughter Arwen, two, was studying health and social care at college but has stopped for now because of the difficulty finding affordable childcare and the cost of travel.
She and her partner Eddy rely on his job at a petrol station, universal credit and child benefit.
Energy bills, rent and the cost of travel put a strain on their finances so this means for some weeks they use the hub's food bank.
She said: "It means a lot because it means that we can eat or the baby can eat.
"I'd rather her eat than us.
"At least we know that the baby can eat, by us accessing a food bank it means we can eat as well."
Christina helps out at the hub and at the charity's shop, as she said people walk away "feeling a lot better" because they have had someone to talk to.
"It's warm and welcoming, even if you just want a coffee," she said.
Patricia Tuckwell, 69, comes to the lunch club every Monday, and the meal, company and the warmth mean a lot to her, as she lives alone and is making big cuts to cope financially.
She said: "You've got to be strict with yourself.
"Water I'm not using so much, showers are only once a week and the washing machine only goes on once a week.
"We help each other out, it's lovely."
Like Christina and Patricia, Jonathan Burchell helps out at the hub too.
He volunteers "to give something back" in return for the help he's had.
Unable to work because of arthritis of the spine and mental health issues, Jonathan struggled to budget when his heating and electricity bills went up.
He said: "The food came in very handy, and it was somewhere to come for company.
"I'm in a much better place than I was, they helped me out. I get paid monthly so I budget monthly.
"All my bills go out straight away the same day my money comes in and then I do my shopping and what's left over, if there's anything left over, is left in the bank."
Sarah transformed the hut from being a warehouse for deliveries to a community centre and food bank after noticing a change in need when schools closed during the pandemic.
Parents were telling her they were struggling because their children were no longer getting a hot meal at school and they were using more electricity at home.
"People were really feeling the pinch, that's when we applied to be a food bank," she said.
Demand has gone up as inflation has hit, and on Monday they gave out between 25 and 30 meals.
"We're getting more people coming through the door with families, we're getting more people staying longer," said Sarah.
"They're lonely, they're cold. It's open to anybody who wants companionship."