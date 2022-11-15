Monmouth: Man admits killing Poole golfer on night out
A nineteen-year-old man has admitted killing an "absolute gentleman" on a night out.
Andrew Nicholas travelled 100 miles to Wales for a golf weekend, but was found unconscious in Monnow Street, Monmouth, in the early hours of 26 June.
The 43-year-old, from Poole, Dorset, was taken to hospital but died four days later.
Morgan Wainewright pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday.
Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told Wainewright he faced a custodial sentence.
Mr Nicholas's family previously said his death had left them "heartbroken beyond words".
Nicknamed Bandy, they said the golf champion was a loving son, brother, and uncle to three nieces.
They said the members of his golf club called him "a legend and absolute gentleman".
"The hole that has been left in the lives of so many is one that will never be filled, and the pain caused will be with us for the rest of our lives," the family added.
"His loss will never be forgotten. The kind words of love and support we as a family have received have been incredible."
Wainewright, of Monmouth, was remanded in custody to be sentenced next month.
The judge ordered a pre-sentence report and told Wainewright it would only go towards determining the length of his custodial term.