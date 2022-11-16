Weather warning for heavy rain and possible floods in Wales
Parts of Wales are set to experience heavy rain which could lead to a small chance of flooding.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the whole of Thursday, saying 30-40mm (1.1-1.5in) of rain is likely to fall over a 24-hour period.
Counties affected include Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham.
The rain is expected to become less widespread and more intermittent on Thursday night.
There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, as well as the possibility communities may be temporarily cut off by flooded roads.
Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and, in the event of flooding, delays or cancellations to train and bus services are likely.