Sex education: Wales' curriculum legal challenge launched
Campaigners have taken the Welsh government to court over sex education lessons they claim give prominence to LGBTQ+ themes.
A judicial review at the High Court in Cardiff heard a group of five parents want the right to take their children out of classes.
They claim Relationships and Sexuality Education guidance ignores traditional issues related to "family life".
The Welsh government denies the claims and said lessons were age appropriate.
It said the youngest children would be taught topics such as sharing, kindness and respect.
RSE is a mandatory part of the new curriculum for all primary and some secondary school children and was introduced in September 2022.
Previously, secondary school children had to be offered sex education, which parents could opt out of.
The parents' legal challenge follows a failed bid to block the law earlier this year.
Their lawyers told the court a "fundamental right" was at stake over whether parents should have control over what their children were taught in school.
They argued a code and guidance supporting schools to deliver RSE does not mention "traditional" issues related to "family life", while giving prominence to LGBTQ+ themes and want to stop RSE lessons being taught under this guidance.
The Welsh government has insisted RSE is "vital" and said teaching was appropriate for each stage of children's development.
Its lawyers said the parents' concerns were not based on "any particular teaching".
On Wednesday, Jonathan Moffet KC, for the Welsh government, disputed the claim parental rights could not be supplanted by legislation.
He rejected the argument of Paul Diamond, for the parents, that ministers used "sleight of hand" to scrap the right to remove children from lessons.
He said RSE guidance did not promote lifestyles but taught tolerance, respect and understanding.
But Mr Diamond accused ministers of being "disrespectful" of the claimants and dubbed some arguments in favour of axing parents' opt-out "appalling" and "barbaric".
Outside the hearing, opponents of the new curriculum held a protest.
Judge Mrs Justice Steyn said she would make her judgement at a later date.