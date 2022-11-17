Buddug Jones murder: Partner Colin Milburn found guilty
- Published
The long-term partner of a woman who suffered massive head injuries has been found guilty of her murder.
Colin Milburn, 52, was convicted of beating to death Buddug Jones, 48, at their home in Rhydwyn, Anglesey, in April.
During the trial, Caernarfon Crown Court heard Milburn was convinced she was having an affair, and was living in his car in the weeks before her murder.
The jury took six-and-a-half hours to reach their majority verdict.
Milburn remained silent as it was delivered by the jury of nine men and three women on day 18 of the trial.
He had become "fixated" with the idea that Ms Jones, who he had been with for 32 years, was seeing other men.
He waited until she was alone at their rural home before killing her by hitting her on the left of her head "five or six times".
The jury was told the murder weapon, which has never been found, was probably a hammer or spanner.
Milburn claimed he found his partner dead in bed before raising the alarm and seeking help from neighbours.
The court heard Milburn had argued with Ms Jones, and that he had been living in his car in the three weeks prior before he returned to the home to kill her.
During the trial he insisted he did not know how Ms Jones had died, saying he "loved and missed her".
Judge Rhys Rowlands told Milburn he would be sentenced at a later date.