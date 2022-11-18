Adoption: Cash-for-babies mum says she was injustice victim
- Published
A woman who paid £8,200 to adopt baby twins in America has claimed she and her husband were victims of injustice.
Judith and husband Alan Kilshaw brought the twins to Wales from the US in 2000, but the courts returned them to their home country in what became the "cash for babies" controversy.
Judith said her life was "suddenly thrown" and turned "upside down".
She hopes a new documentary about it "sets the record straight and shows people the human side of adoption".
Re-telling the story from her side was the reason Judith took part in the programme - Three Mothers, Two Babies And a Scandal - on Amazon Prime.
"It rakes it all up and you're looking at things from a different perspective because obviously 20 years has gone by now," she said.
"The reason why I did the documentary - it was approached from a woman's point of view. It was different and gave all sides to air their views."
Judith has previously said she still thinks about the twins.
Huge interest in the story 20 years ago saw one tabloid headline ask 'Is This The Most Hated Woman In Britain?'
The then-Prime Minister Tony Blair said action would be taken to stop the "deplorable" trading of babies.
Speaking to BBC Radio Wales, Ms Kilshaw said: "I sold lots of lots of papers and for people to write they hate me - I think actually they quite liked me because I was making them a hell of a lot of money.
"It was trial by press... a judge - how could he not hear it, or see it, or read it."
The twins were returned to the US in April 2001 where they were placed in foster care before a third set of parents eventually raised them.
Ms Kilshaw said she always wondered what happened to the other women involved in the story - the twins, their birth mother and the parents who subsequently raised them.
"I think [the girls] have had a happy life and that's good."
As for seeing the twins again, possibly in the future, she said: "I leave the ball in their court. At least they know they [are] wanted by everyone."
Speaking about the adoption that never was, she added: "It was perfectly legal - Britain accepted it... if I had broke the law I would have been in jail wouldn't I."