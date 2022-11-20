World Cup 2022: Giant Wales bucket hat unveiled in Doha
A Welsh delegation will visit Qatar in the new year as the Welsh FA wants to "help make the world a better place", according to its chief executive.
Noel Mooney said the team "will not just pack up our tent" at the end of the World Cup but play a continuing role in tackling issues in the country.
His comments were made in Doha at the unveiling of a giant Welsh bucket hat.
First Minister Mark Drakeford and Welsh sport ambassadors Jess Fishlock and Colin Jackson were also at the event.
More than 2,500 Wales fans are expected to be at Monday's opening match against the USA, marking Wales' return to the tournament after a 64 year absence.
The country has been criticised for human rights concerns, including for its treatment of LGBTQ+ people and migrant workers.
At Sunday's unveiling, Mr Mooney said Qatar wanted to be "a leader in the region for all these issues" and legislative progress has occurred in the last few months on legacy funding, help for the families of workers who died, and a migrant centre.
He said Wales would play its part through UEFA, adding: "Just to be clear, we will be back here in January.
"We won't just pack up our tent at the end of the tournament and go home to Cymru, we want to help make the world a better place."
Mr Mooney said the team "really fancy our chances in this [World Cup] group", adding "we have a really good side".
But he was quick to point out the tournament was about far more than football for the nation.
It is not just the players being showcased to the globe but the culture and language, he said.
"The bucket hat carries the words Gorau Chwarae, Cyd Chwarae [the team's moto - 'best play is team play'] and Ben Davies spoke in Welsh at a World Cup press conference for the first time ever yesterday.
"It feels like a Gwyl Cymru [Welsh festival] is happening."
For the first minister, it was more important to be in Qatar than not.
Mr Drakeford's visit to the World Cup has drawn criticism, but he said the bucket hat "will be seen by thousands and thousands of people from around the world in the coming weeks and is a symbol of the fact Wales are here, which is very important to us as a small nation".
He said the World Cup would "take the name of Wales into living rooms across the world, many of which would never have heard of Wales before".
"So it's an incredible opportunity to explain to people what we are as a nation - an outward looking nation where rights matter."
Mr Drakeford flew in Saturday night and said he had not seen anything to concern him in "the very brief time I have been here".
"As I said in the run-up to coming here, there are concerns and reservations you have to take seriously," he said.
"But, in the end, we decided being here was more important."
Mr Drakeford added: "When you see the Welsh flag flying with the other 31, and those countries are all represented, it is important we are also here."
He said he has a number of meetings with "very senior people" in the business industry planned and would be building "major cultural relationships" on his two day visit.
Asked what the tangible benefits are of government delegations going to events such as this and the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, he said they are never known at the time but "realised some months after when orders come through to Welsh companies and they have trade opportunities".
He said £2m spent on promoting Wales in Qatar would be returned "many, many times over", with the tournament creating huge exposure.
He also described the bucket hat as "not just a work of art but with a very practical use as well".
"If you are at Heathrow Airport and lost and spot a bucket hat," he joked, "then follow it and you can be sure you will end up in Doha."
The first minister will meet the Wales squad later on Sunday with a simple message.
"I will tell them no pressure at all," he said.
"You are here to play football and to dare to dream, to go further if you can, but being here is the most important thing, an enormous achievement, and I hope the team spirit will sustain them through."
Legendary striker Ian Rush described Euro 2016 as "special" and that he wanted Wales on the biggest stage to become a regular occurrence.
"I'm looking forward to seeing all the fans here, and singing," he said.