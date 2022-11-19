Walker in hospital with serious leg injuries after hit-and-run
- Published
A man has suffered serious leg injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Pembrokeshire.
The 68-year-old was walking north on the A478 between Glandwr and Crymach when he was struck between 14:40 and 15:00 GMT on Friday.
Dyfed-Powys Police said "company" may have been written on the black trailer of the "lorry-type" vehicle.
He was airlifted to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, where he is still receiving treatment.
The lorry left the scene and has yet to be found. Police are appealing for witnesses.