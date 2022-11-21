World Cup: Rainbow hat confiscated, ex-Wales footballer says
- Published
An ex-Wales footballer has described being asked to remove her "rainbow wall" bucket hat as she entered a World Cup stadium in Qatar.
Laura McAllister, a gay woman and past Fifa Council candidate, said she was told to remove her hat before the start of Wales' opener against the USA.
The rainbow version of Welsh fan hats shows support for the LGBTQ+ community.
Fifa - world football's governing body, which is responsible for the tournament - has been asked to comment.
It comes after national team captains, including Wales' Gareth Bale, were told not to wear One Love armbands. Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar.
Ms McAllister, a Cardiff University professor and of the of the FAW's tournament ambassadors, was stopped during security checks at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium perimeter on Monday evening.
Video footage taken of the incident appears to show officers telling her to remove the hat.
BBC Wales has been told officials asked her to remove the rainbow hat and that it was considered a restricted item, and would need to be handed in.
The incident comes despite previous assurances that fans would be allowed to wear them.
Ms McAllister wrote on Twitter: "So, despite fine words from FIFA World Cup before event, Cymru rainbow bucket hats confiscated at stadium, mine included.
"I had a conversation about this with stewards - we have video evidence," she wrote. "This World Cup 2022 just gets better but we will continue stand up for our values."
So, despite fine words from @FIFAWorldCup before event @Cymru rainbow Bucket hats confiscated at stadium, mine included. I had a conversation about this with stewards - we have video evidence. This #WorldCup2022 just gets better but we will continue stand up for our values 🌈— Laura McAllister 🌻 🏴 (@LauraMcAllister) November 21, 2022
The bucket hat has become the must-have accessory for Wales fans over the past decade.
The yellow, green and red hats are worn in their thousands by the so-called 'Red Wall', with a rainbow version also produced.
Wales' Rainbow Wall wrote on Twitter: "Our rainbow bucket hat. We are so proud of them, but news on the ground tonight is our welsh female supporters wearing them in Qatar are having them taken off them, not the men, just women.
"Fifa are you serious !! LGBTQRights."
Our rainbow bucket hat. We are so proud of them, BUT news on the ground tonight is our welsh female supporters wearing them in #Qatar are having them taken off them, Not the men, just Women. @FIFAcom ARE YOU SERIOUS !!#LGBTQRights 🏴🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️#WeBelong | #NoPrideWithoutAll pic.twitter.com/bvo9y51WzG— The Rainbow Wall 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️🏴 (@TheRainbowWall) November 21, 2022
An American journalist, Grant Wahl, said he was also stopped for half an hour by security for wearing a rainbow-themed t-shirt.
He was later allowed to enter the stadium perimeter, he added.
"Finally a commander came through, said I could go through, and apologised," he told the BBC.